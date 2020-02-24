Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.08. 4,167,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

