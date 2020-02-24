Parkwood LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $8.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.85. 3,116,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

