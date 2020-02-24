Parkwood LLC Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $85.57. 6,497,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,053. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.