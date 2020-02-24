Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 3,182,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a PE ratio of -299.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,504.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

