Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. 11,035,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -668.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 3.25. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

