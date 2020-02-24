Parkwood LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. Booking comprises about 1.7% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded down $136.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,792.54. The company had a trading volume of 884,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,983.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,967.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.