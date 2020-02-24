Parkwood LLC Purchases Shares of 24,924 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after buying an additional 251,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.94. 8,455,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.