Parkwood LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,394 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.07% of Centurylink worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 7,989,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,223. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

