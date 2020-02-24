Parkwood LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $41.62. 17,684,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

