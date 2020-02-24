Parkwood LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,029,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.60. The company has a market cap of $568.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

