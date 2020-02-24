Parkwood LLC Sells 11,034 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

