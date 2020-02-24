Parkwood LLC Sells 28,055 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.67. 7,777,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,567. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

