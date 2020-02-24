Parkwood LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE BA traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of -264.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

