Parkwood LLC Sells 61,959 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,959 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.37.

JD.Com stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,230,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

