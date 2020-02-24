Parkwood LLC Sells 69,682 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,682 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. 79,024,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,580,117. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

