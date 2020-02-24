Parkwood LLC Sells 963 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,290,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,961,000 after buying an additional 138,173 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,289,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $523.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.