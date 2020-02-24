Parkwood LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,330. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $8,917,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,152 shares of company stock worth $32,789,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

