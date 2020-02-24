Parkwood LLC Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.7% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after acquiring an additional 281,698 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. 1,761,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,668. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

