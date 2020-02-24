Parkwood LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.86. 70,921,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,481,336. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.