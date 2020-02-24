Parkwood LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.16. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $5,952,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,213.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.97, for a total value of $999,972.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,582.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,598 shares of company stock worth $38,812,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

