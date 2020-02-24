Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PE. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.