Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,372,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.