Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Parsons worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after buying an additional 1,027,076 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parsons by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 225,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $42.40. 7,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,576. Parsons Corp has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.