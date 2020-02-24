Pascal (PASC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Pascal has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, CHAOEX and Poloniex. Pascal has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $16,122.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Pascal

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,526,200 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

