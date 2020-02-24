Patrick Industries (PATK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2020 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/4/2020 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

1/1/2020 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

