Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

