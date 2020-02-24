Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 1,048,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $61.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

