Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 139,022 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 480,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 1,084,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.85. 48,826,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,047,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.