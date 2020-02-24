Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,799 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.21. 5,213,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

