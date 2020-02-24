Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.99. 1,014,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

