Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $93.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

