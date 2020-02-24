Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. 3,471,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

