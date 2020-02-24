Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NGVT traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 413,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,127. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

