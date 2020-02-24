Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.01. 2,338,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

