Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of VO traded down $5.36 on Monday, hitting $178.82. 738,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

