Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,181. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

