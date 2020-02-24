Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,627. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.