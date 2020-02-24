Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,335 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,243. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.