Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,262,000 after acquiring an additional 307,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.83. 7,480,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

