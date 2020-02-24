Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,361 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.45. 2,426,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,779. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

