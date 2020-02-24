Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,959 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,933. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

