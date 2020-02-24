Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $104.43. 245,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,802. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

