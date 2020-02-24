Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after buying an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,482. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

