PAX Gold Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,671.17 or 0.17381992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,384 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.