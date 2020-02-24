Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, ABCC, Coinsuper and Bitrue. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $204.74 million and $407.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 203,848,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,848,424 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ABCC, OKCoin, KuCoin, Coinbit, BigONE, WazirX, Bit-Z, CoinPlace, Binance, Gate.io, BCEX, Coinall, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Bittrex, P2PB2B, BW.com, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Hotbit, C2CX, FCoin, TOKOK, CoinBene, Coinsuper, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Crex24, MXC, BitMart, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BitMax, ZB.COM, Bitrue, Bitfinex, DDEX, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.