Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

