Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $89.05 on Monday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

