Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

