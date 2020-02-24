Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.44. 10,099,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.