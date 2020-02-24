PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th.

PC Tel stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $8.40. 60,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,169. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of -0.13. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Tel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

